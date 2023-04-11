India’s vision is now important for global G20 leadership: Amitabh Kant

India’s G20 leadership, its democratic visions and developmental agenda is now being considered seriously by the global leaders. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi presides over the G20 forum, the world is now looking up to how the country plans to set the global growth agenda, said Amitabh Kant, G20 Sherpa, Government of India.

Kant, who is the former CEO of India’s top public think tank NITI Aayog, today emphasised upon the greater role that India is playing in the global arena through its G20 presidency while speaking at the 8th National Leadership Conclave of All India Management Association (AIMA).

According to him, there are three “critical components” that could make the G20 summit successful amid the global conflicts and crises. “The first is the political leadership and narrative that India builds for the G20 is essential. After all, its a leader’s summit and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the leader during the course of the year. Therefore the developmental perspective of India is critical,” he said.

Second, the priorities that India have, the way it plans to drive the global economy and the world in future is very important. And third, the how efficiently India executes the G20 summit will be important, Kant said.

“The narrative is we are not only a fast-growing, major economy but average of our population is 29 years. The transformation that India has brought in seven years would have taken 50 years. We have ensured a digital identity and a bank account for every Indian and ensured everybody can do digital payments. Indians today do 11 times the digital transactions than the America and Europe together. It's a remarkable story of digital transformation,” he added.

As majority of the innovations in the west and in China over the last 25 years have been done by the Big-tach corporations, control over data remains with private players. While in Europe stricter data norms muted tech innovations in recent years. In India, on the contrary, the digital transformation has taken place on a open-source platform public platform that can be used for innovation by everybody. This boosts private sector innovations and makes them competitive in the marketplace, he said.

