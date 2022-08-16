Jeweller who threatened Mukesh Ambani, family sent to police custody till Aug 30

The South Mumbai jeweller who made threat calls to Mukesh Ambani and family has been sent to police custody till August 30 by a magistrate court in Mumbai. The accused, 56-year-old Vishnu Bhowmik, was produced before the court on Tuesday.

Bhowmik was brought from Dahisar to DB Marg police station on August 15.

The prosecution has said that considering that the call was made on Independence Day, there is an ulterior motive. “This call was made on the day of Independence Day so there is a motive and intention. Why did he not do it on any other day? There is a threat to Mukesh Ambani and why did he specifically call him only? So, this case is not a simple case and it is a very serious offence,” the prosecution argued.

It was also argued that the accused is a repeat offender and that must be taken into account. The prosecution urged the court to order a further investigation to find out who are associated in this case.

The lawyer appearing for Bhowmik argued that the call was made to the hospital – Reliance Foundation's Harkishandas Hospital – and not to Mukesh Ambani directly, while it is being portrayed that the call was made directly to the industrialist.

He argued that the accused is mentally ill, and that he has a certificate to show that Bhowmik is under treatment of a psychiatrist. “There is no intention or motive for him to do anything untoward. He does not have any antecedent of this sort,” the lawyer added.

Following the arguments, the court sent the accused to further police custody.

Vishnu Bhowmik, claimed to be one ‘Afzal’ while making the calls. The Ambani family received eight calls in a span of 2 hours from Bhowmik under the false identity, the police said.

