South Mumbai jeweller threatened Mukesh Ambani, family; called 8 times in 2 hrs

Mukesh Ambani and family received threatening calls on Monday, following which a suspect has been detained. The suspect, a South Mumbai jeweller identified as Vishnu Bhowmik, claimed to be one ‘Afzal’ while making the calls.

The Ambani family received eight calls in a span of 2 hours from Bhowmik under the false identity, according to police.

The 56-year-old Bhowmik also named Dhirubhai Ambani during one of the calls, the police said. The suspect is believed to be a resident of Dahisar. His criminal records are being verified by the police.

The Ambani family received multiple threat calls on Monday. The calls were received on the number of Reliance Foundation's Harskisandas Hospital at around 10:30 am.

In a statement, the Mumbai Police had said: "Reliance Foundation has filed a complaint about the threat calls to Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family. More than three calls were received at the hospital. A probe is underway."

The police also said that some central agencies have sought details of the case. "The suspect had threatened Mukesh Ambani and abused him. He has been arrested under section 506(2) for criminal intimidation and issuing threats," DCP Nilotpal told India Today.

Last year, a Scorpio car with 20 explosive gelatin sticks and a threat letter was found outside the Ambani residence. The police rushed to the spot. In a few days, the owner of the car, Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiren was found dead in a creek. Eventually, the mastermind, including some police officials were arrested in connection with the case.

