Karnataka iron ore mining case: SC reserves verdict on plea by mining companies 

The Supreme Court has reserved its verdict on a plea by mining companies to allow resumption of mining and export of iron ore. The top court has asked the Basavaraj Bommai-led Karnataka government to file a clear stand regarding the issue by tomorrow.

Chief Justice of India Justice NV Ramanna said, “Please submit the cabinet decision of the state also and submit it before tomorrow. Say in yes or no. Nothing in between.”

Advocate Dave appearing for the petitioners said, “The objective of the writ petition was to protect the country. It has been achieved. Illegalities in the mining have been removed. We cannot be punished for time immemorial. The court has permitted operation of A and B category mines. Work should be allowed. Export should be permitted. CEC has recommended that it should be allowed.”

Veteran advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for NGOs, said that coal is a natural resource for the entire country. He also said that the Ministry of Steel affidavit states 120 MT of steel produced annually, requires 192 MT of iron every year and thus export cannot be permitted.

While the Centre claimed that iron ore mining is permitted, Karnataka government opposed allowing the export of iron ore. Associate Solicitor General appearing for Centre told the top court that export can be allowed and is restricted only in Karnataka so far.

(With inputs from Aneesha Mathur)

