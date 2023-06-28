Karnataka’s Nandini to halt expansion plans in Kerala after resistance

Karnataka milk co-operative has halted its plans to take its dairy brand Nandini to Kerala. J Chinchurani, Minister for Dairy Development, Milk Cooperatives in Kerala confirmed the development.

This comes amid a row that ensued following Nandini’s plans to foray into Kerala. The Kerala minister said, "The CEO of Nandini milk contacted and informed me they have decided to stop opening Nandini outlets in Kerala. The National Dairy Development board has intervened in the issue.”

Kerala planned to send a delegation, including the chairman and MD of the Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation, also known by its trade name Milma, to Karnataka to discuss the issue. Kerala had also written a letter to the Centre urging them to intervene.

The minister said that both Nandini and Milma have been operating under cooperative rules. “The issue has been frozen temporarily. When they entered our state, we objected. When Amul came to Karnataka, they objected to it. Likewise, when Nandini entered Kerala, we too objected."

Chinchurani said that Karnataka’s Nandini had not sought permission to open outlets in Kerala. The Kerala government had earlier filed a complaint with the National Dairy Development Board against Nandini opening more outlets in Kerala.

KS Mani, Chairman of Kerala’s Milma, speaking about the Amul vs Nandini issue, said, "The move of Amul (Gujarat Milk Co-operative Federation) to promote its staple products in Karnataka has been met with strong resistance from the stake-holders in that state. But Karnataka Milk Marketing Federation recently opened its outlets in parts of Kerala to sell its Nandini brand of milk and other products. How could this be justified?”

Mani called it a highly unethical practice that defeats the purpose of India’s dairy movement and harms the interest of the farmers.

