LIC IPO: No stay by SC on share allotment; issues notice to govt

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to grant a stay on the share allotment and the government’s decision to trade 5 per cent of its shareholding in Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) through its initial public offering. The share allotment of LIC is scheduled for today, while the IPO opened on May 4.

While refusing to pass any order, a bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant and PS Narasimha issued notice to the central government.

(More details awaited)