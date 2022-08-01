Liquor shortage: Delhi govt likely to extend excise licenses for vends till Aug 31 

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government is expected to extend existing licenses of liquor shops till August 31 given liquor shortage across the national capital, as per officials. An official order in the matter is yet to be issued.

Officials told news agency PTI, “The government has sent decision of its Cabinet to extend existing liquor vend licences for one month, up to August 31, to the Lieutenant Governor. Orders allowing the liquor stores to remain open after July 31 will be issued after LG’s approval.”

Top points to know:

1. 468 private liquor stores in Delhi were slated to be closed down from Monday after expiry of their licences on July 31. Liquor shops will, however, open only after the excise department’s order, which will be issued after the L-G’s approval.

2. Government liquor stores will open for six months from September 1 and private vends will continue to operate till then.

3. Many vends, however, were closed after selling stocks through rebates and special schemes like buy one get two free.

4. Customers began reaching out to neighbouring cities-- Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridadbad—as a liquor shortage was reported in the national capital.

5. On Saturday, the AAP government announced that it is reverting to the old excise policy and will run stores itself for the upcoming 6 months.

6. Under the Excise Policy 2021-22, government issued retail licenses for 849 vends across the city divided into 32 zones. Only 468 were running currently.

7. Excise Policy 2021-22 was implemented in November last year. It was withdrawn in the backdrop of a CBI probe into alleged violation of rules and procedural lapses in implementation recommended by the L-G.

8. Under the previous excise regime, four corporations- DSIIDC, DTTDC, DCCWS and DSCSC- ran 475 liquor stores out of 864 in Delhi. Remaining 389 were private stores’ licenses held by individuals.

9. There, however, is no clarity on the extension of other licenses like that of hotels, clubs and restaurants serving liquor.

10. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who also has Excise portfolio, said announcing withdrawal of the excise policy was directed to ensure no ‘chaos’ in the city during the transition period before government liquor shops were opened.

