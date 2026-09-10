LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (September 10): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

MUST READ: LPG connections cross 10.5 crore under Ujjwala, but only 23% of rural households use it exclusively: CEEW report
With the latest increase, Delhi’s CNG prices have risen by nearly ₹10 per kg this year, from ₹77.09 per kg in January. CNG prices vary across states depending on factors such as local VAT and taxes.
14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on September 10
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|
Delhi
|
942
|
Bengaluru
|
944.50
|
Hyderabad
|
994
|
Mumbai
|
941.50
|
Chennai
|
957.50
|
Kolkata
|
968
|
Jaipur
|
945.50
|
Noida
|
939.50
|
Gurugram
|
950.50
|
Chandigarh
|
951.50
Commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder rates on September 10
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|
Delhi
|
2,747.50
|
Bengaluru
|
2,831
|
Hyderabad
|
2,996
|
Mumbai
|
2,701
|
Chennai
|
2,916.50
|
Kolkata
|
2,884
|
Jaipur
|
2,776
|
Noida
|
2,747.50
|
Gurugram
|
2,764.50
|
Chandigarh
|
2,769.50
CNG prices across major cities on September 10
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/kg)
|
Delhi
|
86.98
|
Bengaluru
|
97
|
Hyderabad
|
112
|
Mumbai
|
88
|
Chennai
|
97.50
|
Kolkata
|
93.50
|
Jaipur
|
97.50
|
Noida
|
95.59
|
Gurugram
|
92.01
|
Chandigarh
|
99.90
PNG prices across major cities on September 10
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/SCM)
|
Delhi
|
49.59
|
Bengaluru
|
53
|
Hyderabad
|
51
|Mumbai
|
51.50
|
Chennai
|
50
|
Kolkata
|
50
|
Jaipur
|
49.50
|
Noida
|
49.45
|
Gurugram
|
48.40
|
Chandigarh
|
54.70
Govt looks to diversify
To cut subsidy expenditure, the government has approved an incentive scheme for city gas distributors to increase domestic PNG connections from September 1, 2026. States and Union Territories have been asked to provide district-level administrative support to speed up the shift from LPG to piped gas. At the same time, India is turning more sharply to the United States for LPG and LNG supplies amid disruption in West Asia.
US-Iran war update
The US and Iran exchanged attacks on Tuesday, sharply escalating tensions and raising fresh concerns over global oil supplies. The US said it struck five Iranian oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman and near Kharg Island after accusing Tehran of targeting a US Navy warship with ballistic missiles.
Iran retaliated with a missile strike on a US base in Jordan, while Iran-backed Houthis attacked several cities in southern Saudi Arabia. US Central Command said the American warship evaded the Iranian attacks and continued operations, with no US personnel injured.
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The escalating hostilities have added a fresh geopolitical risk premium to crude markets, pushing oil prices higher for a fourth straight day on Wednesday. Brent crude moved closer to the psychologically important $101-a-barrel mark, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose to $96.25 a barrel. The latest gains reflect growing fears that a wider regional conflict could disrupt oil flows and further tighten global supplies.