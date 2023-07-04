LPG prices today: 19-kg cylinder rate increased by Rs 7; costs Rs 1,780 in Delhi

State-backed oil marketing companies have increased the prices of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 7 per cylinder. This comes after prices were slashed by Rs 83.5 in June. There has been no change in the prices of domestic LPG cylinders.

The prices of commercial LPG cylinders has increased by Rs 7, which has increased the prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders from Rs 1,773 to Rs 1,780 per cylinder in Delhi.

Following the price cuts in June, a 19-kg LPG cylinder was priced at Rs 1,773 in Delhi, Rs 1,725 in Mumbai, Rs 1,875.50 in Kolkata, and Rs 1,937 in Chennai.

The 19-kg LPG cylinder is primarily meant for industrial and commercial consumption, along with the 47.5 kg and 425 kg LPG cylinder variants. The 5 kg and 14.2 kg LPG cylinders are largely meant for domestic use, and also comprise half of all the gas distributed.

LPG cylinder rates are revised on the first day of the month, with the June hike being the first increase following cuts in April, May and June.

LPG cylinder prices were last increased in March 1 by Rs 50 per cylinder, following which rates were slashed in April by Rs 91.50, while in May it was cut by Rs 171.50, and by Rs 83.50 in June.

Meanwhile, domestic LPG cylinder prices have remained unchanged since March, with a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder in Delhi priced at Rs 1,103, and Rs 1,129 in Kolkata, Rs 1,102.50 in Mumbai, and Rs 1,118.50 in Chennai.

