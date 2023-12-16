‘Maharashtra govt to support MSMEs with several schemes’: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis at IIM Nagpur's Zero Mile Samvad

Devendra Fadnavis, the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, has laid out a bold vision for India's economic growth, placing Rural Entrepreneurship, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), and Cooperative Ventures at the forefront.

Sharing his views during a session at IIM Nagpur's 'Zero Mile Samvad', Fadnavis said that MSMEs play a pivotal role in the growth of the economy. “If you look at our industrial policy, there has been a huge thirst to help MSMEs and even the central government has come up with most of their schemes to help MSMEs. MSMEs are also helping in creating a lot of jobs,” he said.

On big-ticket projects coming in Maharashtra, Fadnavis revealed that “I always tell bureaucrats here to not be complacent. Also when I meet companies for investments, I tell them to look at our track record of delivery and completion and not fall for a new state that is just promising and does not have anything to show in the past.”

“We are focusing on creating a logistics hub in Nagpur and we will continue to focus on the strengths and work towards the betterment of Maharashtra,” he added.

He further discussed the importance of strategic partnerships among the government, private sector, and NGOs to bolster these sectors and his key points included vital policy reforms, such as tax incentives and streamlined regulations, and the transformative role of digital innovations in empowering rural entrepreneurs and MSMEs.

Fadnavis emphasised the crucial role of MSMEs in driving economic growth and job creation. He highlights the Maharashtra government's focus on supporting MSMEs through industrial policies, tax incentives, and streamlined regulations.

He acknowledged the central government's initiatives in this area and called for continued collaboration between the central and state governments to further empower MSMEs.

