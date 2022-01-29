Manipur gets freight train connectivity; PM Modi says will boost state's commerce

With the first freight train reaching Manipur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that it will enhance connectivity in the state and boost commerce.

The freight train arrived at the Rani Gaidinliu station in the Northeastern state on January 27, days after a passenger train from Silchar in Assam reached the Bongaichungpao railway station in Manipur.

Responding to a tweet from Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy, the prime minister wrote, "Transformation of the Northeast continues. Manipur's connectivity will be enhanced and commerce will be boosted. Wonderful products from the state can travel all over the nation."

Reddy had also shared a video of the train arriving at the station.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had earlier this month conducted an aerial survey of the new Jiribam-Imphal rail project in Manipur. The project, which includes the country's longest train tunnel, will connect Imphal with Guwahati. Vaishnaw said that Rs 7,000 crore has been allocated this year for ongoing railway projects in the Northeast.

On Saturday, Vaishnaw tweeted pictures of the freight train.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh also took to Twitter to share the news and said that the improvement in rail connectivity in the poll-bound state will improve the socio-economic condition of Manipur.

Voting for assembly elections in Manipur will take place in two phases on February 27 and March 3.

