Meet IMF's new Chief Economist Silvana Tenreyro, who takes charge amid global uncertainty

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has appointed noted economist and former Bank of England policymaker Silvana Tenreyro as its next Chief Economist, entrusting her with steering the Fund's economic research and policy advice at a time of heightened geopolitical and economic uncertainty.

Tenreyro, currently Professor of Economics at the London School of Economics, will take over as IMF Economic Counsellor and Director of the Research Department on August 10, succeeding Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, who has returned to academia.

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Her appointment comes as the global economy continues to grapple with the after-effects of trade tensions, persistent geopolitical risks, volatile commodity markets and slowing growth.

The IMF is also closely monitoring the economic fallout from developments in West Asia, which earlier this year triggered concerns over higher crude oil prices, inflation, and fiscal pressures across several emerging economies.

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Announcing the appointment, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said Tenreyro's combination of academic excellence and policymaking experience would help ensure the Fund's analytical work remains at the forefront during a period of "profound transformation and heightened uncertainty."

Tenreyro brings both academic and central banking credentials to the role. She served as an external member of the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee between 2017 and 2023, helping shape monetary policy during the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent inflation surge. She has also worked at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston and served on the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of Mauritius.

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An internationally recognised macroeconomist, Tenreyro is a Fellow of the British Academy, the Econometric Society and the Royal Economic Society, and has previously served as President of the European Economic Association.

As IMF Chief Economist, she will lead the Fund's Research Department and oversee its flagship publications, including the World Economic Outlook, while advising member countries on macroeconomic policy and global financial stability.

