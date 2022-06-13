Ministry of Skill Development to organise the PM National Apprenticeship Mela from June 2022

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship is set to organise the PM National Apprenticeship Mela every month from June onwards. The primary purpose of ‘’ mela’’ is to give the youth a platform to get on-ground training within corporations, which boosts their chance of employment.

On June 13, 2022, the mela will occur between 9 AM - 5 PM. It will be conducted in over 200 locations across the country. More than 1000 companies from 36+ sectors will participate in the mela to provide youth opportunities to be hired as apprentices within corporates.

Participating companies in the Mela have the opportunity to be skilled individuals on a common platform, and small-scale industries with at least four employees are eligible to hire an apprentice at the event, the ministry said in a statement.

Individuals possessing a 5th- 12th pass certificate, skill training certificate, an ITI Diploma, or a graduate degree can apply for an interview at the Mela, where it befits them. The candidates applying have over 500+ trades to choose from, which includes welders, electricians, housekeepers, beauticians, mechanics, and others.

Shri Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said, "Following the success of the previous apprenticeship Mela held in April, we have decided to organise the Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Mela (PMNAM) every month. We hope both the candidate and the establishments will benefit from this model of skill development."

"We aim to engage over one million youth as apprentices through these melas. This will not only give the candidates hands-on experience on the shop floors but also address the challenge of migration at a local level.’’ he added.

One of the primary aims of the program is to boost the hiring of apprentices from these cities, which in turn helps employers identify and develop potential training and build on the practical skillset. Once candidates complete their apprenticeship, they will be provided with apprenticeship certificates recognised by the National Council for Vocational Education and Training, which will give them industry recognition, the statement said.

Soon, a credit bank concept will also be introduced, with a depositary of various credits accumulated by learners that can be used for future academic pathways.