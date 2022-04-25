"Misleading": Govt on reports of states hiking GST rates on 143 items

The Ministry of Finance issued a statement on Monday clarifying that no feedback from states was sought on raising Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates on 143 items, as purported by some reports.

In an official statement, the government said a section of the media has misreported that feedback has been sought from states regarding a suggestion for raising GST rates on certain items.

"Some reports have even carried the number and description of items. It is clarified that no feedback from States has been sought on the GST rates for any specific items or specific proposals to restructure the rates and the reports regarding the same are purely speculative without any basis in fact," the Ministry said.

It further said that the GST Council, in its 45th Meeting had formed a Group of Ministers (GoM) to look into the rationalization of rates and that the deliberations of the Group are ongoing.

"The views of the States were sought generally on the Terms of References (ToRs) of the GoM soon after it was set up in September 2021. A report of the Group is yet to be submitted to the Council for consideration," the ministry further said.

