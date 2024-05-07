'Modi's policies have benefited Muslims as much as Hindus': Former CEA wades into a contentious debate

Citing the "Bare Necessities Index" developed in Economic Survey 2020-21, former CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian said India's Muslim community benefited as much as Hindus from various schemes of the Modi government, including those for housing, health benefits and power.

The Bare Necessities Index measures quality and accessibility of basic needs in India. It is based on 26 indicators across five dimensions: water, sanitation, housing, microenvironment, and other facilities.

"The increase in the index from 2012 to 2018 (latest available data from NSSO surveys) is the same for Hindus and Muslims. Thus, Modi Government has helped to improve access to the bare necessities equally to Hindus and Muslims. The access to bare necessities has improved for every religious group in the country. As access to bare necessities was higher for other religious groups, their increase has been lower. Yet, the levels of access to bare necessities remains higher for the other religious groups as of 2018," he said in a post on X.

Subramanian said the Prime Minister had "walked the talk" of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. "Think about your kids and their economic future and get out of the psychology of fear created by vested interests."

This is a very imp msg that Hon'ble PM @narendramodi has given to the Nation's Muslims: "Think about ur and ur kids economic future and get out of the psychology of fear created by vested interests."

A recent study by the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister said that there was no evidence of the Modi government catering only to one community from 2015-16 to 2019-21, and has claimed that in some cases, minority communities have gained more than majority.

Titled ‘A Secular Democracy in Practice: Objective Assessment of Amenities Programs in India’, the study by EAC-PM member and economist Shamika Ravi examined the gains in electricity, bank accounts, mobiles, and toilets, citing the data to contest the perception of ‘dwindling democracy’ in India as alleged by opposition parties.

“Our results indicate that the government is responsive to the needs of the marginalised section of society irrespective of religion, caste, or place of residence, which is an alternative and more robust indicator of strengthening democracy in India,” the study said.