New Drone Rules usher in a landmark moment; compliance rules significantly eased: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called the new Drone Rules notified by the Ministry of Civil Aviation as being “based on the premise of trust and self-certification”. The Prime Minister also said that approval, compliance and entry-related procedures have been significantly reduced under the latest rules.

“The new Drone Rules usher in a landmark moment for this sector in India. The rules are based on the premise of trust and self-certification. Approvals, compliance requirements and entry barriers have been significantly reduced,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Prime Minister also underscored the fact that these rules will help leverage India’s strengths in innovation, technology and engineering to make India a drone hub.

The new Drone Rules will tremendously help start-ups and our youth working in this sector. It will open up new possibilities for innovation & business. It will help leverage India’s strengths in innovation, technology & engineering to make India a drone hub. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 26, 2021

Meanwhile, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also told news agency ANI that drone application will be ensured in sectors like transportation, logistics, defense, mining, infrastructure sectors, to name a few. He added the government’s aim through these regulations is to make India a global drone hub by 2030, while also providing more jobs.

We're going to ensure drone application in transportation, logistic, defense, mining, infrastructure sectors and more. It will provide more jobs. Our aim is to make India a global drone hub by 2030: Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2021 The drone rules create a balance between India's development and security. This shows PM Modi's far-sightedness and capability. Our drone rules are based on trust, self certification and non-inclusive monitoring: Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia pic.twitter.com/aa96HqzXiM — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2021

As per the new rules, several approvals have been done away with. These include unique authorisation number, unique prototype identification number, certificate of conformance, certificate of maintenance, operator permit, student remote pilot licence, remote pilot instructor authorisation, import permission for drone components, authorisation of R&D organisation and drone port authorisation.

No security clearance is required before registration or licence issuance for operating drones. Fees for authorisations to operate drones have been reduced to nominal levels, as per these rules.

For instance, fee for a remote pilot license fee has been revised from Rs 3,000 (large drone) to Rs 100 for all categories of drones and is valid for 10 years.

Besides this, drone corridors will also be developed to facilitate cargo deliveries. Coverage of drones under the new rules has been raised from 300 kg to 500 kg to cover heavy payload-carrying drones and drone taxis.

