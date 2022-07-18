NSE co-location scam: Delhi court extends Chitra Ramkrishna’s custody  

A Delhi court has extended the four-day remand of former CEO and MD of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Chitra Ramkrishna in a money laundering case. Earlier in the day, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and CBI registered two more cases against Ramkrishna, Ravi Narain and former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey.

The CBI also recorded the statement of veteran business journalist Sucheta Dalal in the NSE co-location scam. As per an India Today report, the journalist’s role surfaced when the central agency was investigating the contract given to a firm linked to Sanjay Pandey and the alleged snooping on certain people.

Dalal said in a statement, “I categorically stated that I have nothing to do with Mr Pandey and his business deals, specifically his dealings with NSE under the management of Ravi Narain and Chitra Ramkrishna, under whom the collocation scam happened.”

She further noted, “I was also asked if I knew Ravi Narain, former Managing Director of the NSE. I responded that I knew him from the time NSE was started (which is around 1992) since I have been reporting extensively on the capital market for 35 years. As a financial journalist covering the capital market is basic to my job to know heads of all stock exchanges.”

During the investigation, agencies found out that Pandey is related to the functioning and activities of a company named iSec Securities, which allegedly conducted a security audit of NSE around the time of the alleged co-location irregularities. iSec Securities was incorporated in 2001 and Pandey quit as its director in 2006. It has been alleged that illegal phone tapping of NSE employees was carried out between 2009-17.

(With inputs from Munish Pandey, ANI)