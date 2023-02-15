scorecardresearch
'Once states agree...': FM Sitharaman on bringing petroleum products under GST

Sitharaman's comment comes days before the GST Council meet to decide on cutting rates for cement

FM Sitharaman said Modi government's focus in last three-four years has been on increasing public expenditure

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday hinted at bringing petroleum products under Goods and Services Tax (GST). 

"GST provision is available and once states agree we will have petroleum products covered (under GST)," she said in New Delhi. 

She said Modi government's focus in last three-four years has been on increasing public expenditure.

"We are nudging states to carry on reforms in power sector and also implement 'one nation one ration card' scheme," said FM Sitharaman. 

The minister's comments come days before the February 18 GST Council meet to decide on cutting rates for cement.

"GST Council to meet on February 18. Fitment Committee will meet to decide on rate reduction on cement as announced by Finance Minister. Currently, there is 28 per cent GST on cement," Vivek Johri, CBIC Chairman said last week. 

Published on: Feb 15, 2023, 4:26 PM IST
Posted by: Jamma Jagannath, Feb 15, 2023, 4:20 PM IST
