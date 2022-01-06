Online brands generate Rs 850 cr GMV, 141% on-year growth in 2021: Admitad

As COVID-19 restrictions continued to remain in place for most of the year, dependency on online consumption has increased. As consumers purchased everything from clothes to daily essentials online, purchasing power grew by 48 per cent as compared to 2020 across all sectors, as mentioned by Admitad India. Over 500 brands that the company provides marketing services for have generated GMV worth Rs 850 crore this year, a growth of 141 per cent over 2020.



E-commerce industry outshone other segments with GMV worth Rs 756 crore, driven by categories such as fashion. Beauty and skin care category saw a growth of 218 per cent, as D2C brands got hyped. Furniture and homeware saw an upward growth of 183 per cent while electronic and sports & fitness grew by 114 per cent.



Software and fintech categories also saw a growth as more and more people picked services like e-learning and food delivery. The demand for software, e-learning and food delivery generated GMV worth Rs 50 crore. E-learning and online education saw a rise of 61 per cent, which is a Rs 2 crore GMV.



The financial services sector also boomed, driven by the insurance and investment category that saw an upswing of 36 per cent and 75 per cent, respectively. ‘Buy now pay later’ emerged as a new category and opened a new set of audience, stated the report. Financial services segment recorded a growth of 2.5x transactions.



Categories like OTT (13 per cent), toys and baby products (227 per cent), and gifting (28 per cent) showed positive signs and are expected to grow more in the upcoming years. Travel also bounced back with a higher demand for flights (93 per cent) and hotels (3 per cent).



Sub-categories like food and beverages, jewellery, online music & movies, payday loans and gaming shined and is likely to continue to shine in the coming years.



Neha Kulwal, Country Manager, Admitad India said, “The year has been phenomenal for the online industry and us. We have onboarded many new brands, some on an exclusive basis. Especially during the festive season, we have seen an immense growth of affiliate channels and brands choosing affiliate networks over other marketing channels for better results. Admitad India has generated a GMV of Rs 850 crore for this year and we are expecting a Rs 1,100 crore milestone next year. We are also aiming at expanding the client base and looking forward to helping our publishers with various new monetizing services”.

