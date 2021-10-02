Piyush Goyal digitally analyses BAPS Temple 3D model at Dubai Expo 2020

Union Minister for Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal has digitally analysed the 3D translucent crystalline model of the upcoming BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi, which is being showcased at the India Pavilion of the Expo 2020 Dubai that commenced here. Goyal, who inaugurated the India Pavilion at the expo on Friday, was left with admiration as he analysed the 3D model of the BAPS Temple.

"This BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi will be amazing once completed," he said, enquiring about when it will be finished.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2018 laid the foundation stone for the Swaminarayan temple of the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan (BAPS) Sanstha through videoconferencing from the Dubai Opera House, where he addressed the members of the Indian community. Once completed, it would be the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi.

The construction of the iconic BAPS Temple began in December 2019. The current structure under construction stands at a height of 15-feet. Upon completion, this magnificent mandir will be a marvel made of seven spires and five ornate domes, which shall serve the UAE and the world for millennia to come.

Goyal, who also holds the portfolios of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Textiles ministries, said that once completed the Temple would be a great addition to the UAE.

While each level of the India Pavilion explores India's different regional states and leading corporations, the grand finale towards the end of the pavilion features a panoramic segment of India's most famous historical and spiritual landmarks.

It includes heritage sites and grand buildings like the Red Fort, the Gwalior Fort, the Statue of Unity, Varanasi Ghat, Temple of Tanjore, the Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple and many other landmarks that one can expect to visit on their journey through India.

Apart from Minister Piyush Goyal, the other dignitaries and leading businessmen who visited the India Pavilion, included Lakshmi Mittal, the steel magnate based in the United Kingdom and Executive Chairman, Anil Agarwal, Chairman of Vedanta Resources and Vinod and Karan Adani, both members of the Adani Group.

