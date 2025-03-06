PM Internship Scheme 2025: Registration deadline for Round 2 ends on March 12

The PM Internship Scheme 2025, part of the NDA government's skills development efforts, is nearing its registration deadline. Prospective applicants have until March 12, 2025, to apply for the programme, which aims to provide young individuals with practical work experience in some of India's leading companies.

The second round of the pilot phase of the PM Internship Scheme (PMIS) is currently accepting applications, and the deadline is next week. This government initiative, announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2024-25, is designed to equip participants with essential skills, thereby enhancing their employability in the competitive job market. Participants will gain hands-on experience in professional environments, crucial for their career advancement.

Application process

To apply for the PM Internship Scheme, interested and eligible individuals must follow these steps:

Visit the official website pminternship.mca.gov.in.

Create an account on the portal by providing personal details, educational qualifications, and other necessary information.

Develop a profile showcasing academic background, skills, and areas of interest to be matched with suitable internship opportunities.

Explore available internship opportunities and submit your application before March 12, 2025.

Upon successful completion of the internship, interns will receive a certificate of completion from the partner companies participating in the PM Internship Scheme.

Eligibility for the PM Internship Scheme

Applicants must be Indian citizens between 21 and 24 years old as of the application deadline.

To be eligible, candidates must not be employed full-time or engaged in full-time education. This includes candidates enrolled in online or distance learning programs.

Additionally, applicants must have completed their Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or its equivalent, Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or its equivalent.

Alternatively, candidates may hold a certificate from an industrial training institute (ITI), a diploma from a polytechnic institute, or a graduation degree such as BA, B.Sc, B.Com, BCA, BBA, B.Pharma, etc.

Financial support

Interns will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 5,000 for the duration of the internship, which would last 12 months. Initially, companies will disburse Rs 500 monthly based on attendance and performance, with the remaining Rs 4,500 directly transferred from the government to the intern’s Aadhaar-linked bank account.

Additionally, each intern will receive a one-time grant of Rs 6,000 upon enrolling in the scheme, further easing the financial burden on participants. This financial aid is designed to support interns as they focus on gaining valuable work experience.

Insurance coverage

Insurance coverage is another significant benefit offered by the PM Internship Scheme. Interns are insured under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, with the government covering the premium costs. Companies may also offer additional accidental insurance coverage. These measures will ensure that interns are financially protected during their tenure, allowing them to concentrate on their professional development without worry.