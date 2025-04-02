PM Internship Scheme extends application deadline to 15 April; check updates

The scheme, aimed at providing practical exposure in top Indian companies, was initially set to close on 31 March 2025.

The Prime Minister's Internship Scheme (PMIS) has announced an extension to its application deadline, now set to close on 15 April 2025. This extension offers aspiring interns the chance to secure a placement in one of India's top 500 companies, providing practical exposure to professional work environments. The scheme, unveiled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2024-25, aims to enhance the career prospects of young individuals by offering them hands-on experience in various industries. Applicants initially had until 31 March 2025 to submit their applications, but this extension allows for additional participation.

Participants in the PMIS are eligible for a 12-month internship, during which they will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 5,000. The stipend structure includes a direct payment of Rs 500 from the employer, contingent on attendance, performance, and conduct. Subsequently, the Government of India will transfer the remaining Rs 4,500 directly to the intern's Aadhaar-linked bank account. Furthermore, interns will receive a one-time grant of Rs 6,000 upon enrolment. This financial assistance is designed to support interns as they gain valuable industry experience.

Eligibility criteria for the scheme include being an Indian citizen aged between 21 and 24 by the application deadline. Applicants must not be engaged in full-time employment or education; however, those enrolled in online or distance learning programmes can participate. Candidates are required to have completed at least their Secondary School Certificate or equivalent qualifications such as a diploma or a degree in fields like BA, BSc, BCom, BCA, BBA, BPharma, among others. This criterion ensures that applicants are well-prepared to make the most of the opportunities provided.

The selection process began on 1 April, with applicants advised to regularly monitor their mobile devices, dashboards, and emails for updates. As the notice mentions, "Shortlisting & selection for certain opportunities starts from April 1 - check your mobile, dashboard, & email for details 2. Application round extended to April 15 for all other remaining opportunities." This proactive approach ensures that prospective interns stay informed about the status of their applications and any subsequent opportunities that may arise.

The PM Internship Scheme is a significant step in bridging the gap between academic knowledge and practical experience. By placing interns in highly regarded companies, the initiative not only benefits individuals but also supports the broader industry's talent development efforts. As the application window remains open, eligible candidates are encouraged to seize this opportunity to advance their career trajectories and bolster their professional skills in a dynamic environment.

