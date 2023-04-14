PM Modi dials UK’s Rishi Sunak, agrees to expedite India-UK FTA talks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his British counterpart Rishi Sunak and agreed to expedite the progress to resolve “outstanding issues” in the India-UK free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations. They talked about the huge opportunities that the deal would offer to Indian as well as British businessmen and consumers, a Downing Street spokesperson said.

A UK Department for Business and Trade spokesperson said both countries are “committed to delivering an ambitious and mutually beneficial FTA” while adding they concluded the latest round of talks last month. The India-UK trade partnership was worth GBP 34 billion in 2022 growing by GBP 10 billion in one year.

The development comes days after media reports suggested that India halted the bilateral FTA talks with the UK until there is tougher action against the pro-Khalistani elements that attacked the Indian High Commission in London in March. These reports were, however, denied by both the sides.

The Indian flag at the High Commission in the UK was pulled down during protests by pro-Khalistani elements in March. During this call, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that the UK finds the attack on the Indian High Commission “totally unacceptable” and also assured the security of the Indian Mission in London and the diplomatic staff.

"He stressed that extremism had no place in the UK and updated on the steps being taken to ensure the security of Indian High Commission staff," the Downing Street spokesperson was quoted as saying by PTI.

Besides this, Prime Minister Modi also sought progress on the return of economic offenders wanted in India so they can appear before the Indian judicial system. India is pursuing the extradition of the beleaguered businessman Vijay Mallya and fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi from the UK.

Mallya is wanted over default to the tune of Rs 9,000 crore that was loaned to the now defunct Kingfisher Airlines by various banks. He fled to the UK in 2016. Nirav Modi, on the other hand, is facing charges in the Punjab National Bank loan scam case worth around $2 billion.

Both the leaders wished those celebrating Baisakhi in India and the UK today and looked forward to seeing each other at the G7 in Japan next month and the G20 in India later this year.

(With agency inputs)

