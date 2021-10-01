PM Modi launches second phases of Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban, AMRUT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched the second phase of the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation.

In line with the vision of the prime minister, SBM-U 2.0 and AMRUT 2.0 have been designed to realise the aspiration to make all cities garbage free and water secure, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

At an event at the Ambedkar International Centre here, the prime minister launched the flagship missions.

These missions signify a step forward in the march towards effectively addressing the challenges of rapidly urbanising India and will also help contribute towards achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals 2030, the PMO said.

SBM-U 2.0 envisions to make all cities 'garbage free' and ensure grey and black water management in all cities other than those covered under AMRUT, make all urban local bodies open defecation free+ and those with a population of less than one lakh as open defecation free++, thereby achieving the vision of safe sanitation in urban areas.

The mission will focus on source segregation of solid waste, utilising the principles of 3Rs (reduce, reuse, recycle), scientific processing of all types of municipal solid waste and remediation of legacy dumpsites for effective solid waste management, the PMO said.

The outlay of SBM-U 2.0 is around Rs 1.41 lakh crore, it said.

AMRUT 2.0 aims at providing 100 per cent coverage of water supply to all households in around 4,700 urban local bodies by providing about 2.68 crore tap connections and 100 per cent coverage of sewerage and septage in 500 AMRUT cities by providing around 2.64 crore sewer or septage connections, which will benefit more than 10.5 crore people in urban areas, the PMO said.

AMRUT 2.0 will adopt the principles of a circular economy and promote conservation and rejuvenation of surface and groundwater bodies, it said.

The mission will promote data-led governance in water management and technology sub-mission to leverage the latest global technologies and skills, it said.

The outlay of AMRUT 2.0 is around Rs 2.87 lakh crore, the PMO statement said.

SBM-U and AMRUT have contributed significantly to improve the urban landscape during the last seven years, PMO has said.

The two flagship missions have augmented the capacity to deliver basic services of water supply and sanitation to the citizens,it said.

'Swachhta' has become a jan andolan today, all urban local bodies have been declared open defecation free and 70 per cent solid waste is being scientifically processed now, the PMO said.

AMRUT has been ensuring water security by adding 1.1 crore household water tap connections and 85 lakh sewer connections, thus benefiting more than four crore people.



