PM Modi to lay foundation stone of four new medical colleges in Rajasthan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of four medical colleges in Banswara, Sirohi, Hanumangarh and Dausa districts of Rajasthan today via video-conferencing. The PM will also inaugurate CIPET: Institute of Petrochemicals Technology in Jaipur at 11 am virtually.

As per a statement from the PMO, these medical colleges have been sanctioned under the centrally sponsored scheme for the "establishment of new medical colleges attached with district/ referral hospitals”.

Tomorrow, foundation stones for medical colleges in Banswara, Sirohi, Hanumangarh and Dausa will be laid. https://t.co/B6qvyZUT8C — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 29, 2021

The PMO said that preference to set up medical colleges has been given to underserved, backward and aspirational districts. Under three phases of the scheme, 157 new medical colleges have been approved across the nation.

CIPET: Institute of Petrochemicals Technology has been established in Jaipur by the Rajasthan government, along with the Government of India. It is self-sustainable and will serve the needs of the petrochemical and allied industries. It will also provide education to youth to become skilled technical professionals.

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot will also be present on the occasion.

