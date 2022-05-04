PM Modi meets Queen Margrethe II, discusses India-Denmark ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Queen of Denmark Margrethe II on Tuesday as part of the ‘3-days, 3 nation’ Europe tour. PM Modi felicitated the 82-year-old Queen on the ‘Golden Jubilee’ of her reign. She received him at the Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen.

"Her Majesty, the Queen of the Kingdom of Denmark, Margrethe II extended a warm reception to PM @narendramodi. Prime Minister felicitated Her Majesty on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of her reign," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Bagchi said in a tweet. Queen Margrethe II has been reigning since 1972.

The Prime Minister also briefed the Queen on the increasing momentum of the India-Denmark ties in recent years, particularly the Green Strategic Partnership. PM Modi also lauded the royal family for their social causes.

He, furthermore, thanked the Queen for the warm reception and hospitality.

In a statement on April 27, the Royal House Kongehuset said that after the reception of PM Modi, the Queen would host an official dinner in Christian VII's Palace at Amalienborg. The Crown Prince Couple was scheduled to be present at both the reception and the dinner.

PM Modi’s visit is the first official visit from an Indian prime minister to Denmark in 20 years. His visit takes place in connection with Denmark Prime Minister Frederiksen's official visit to India in October 2021.

