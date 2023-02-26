PM Modi praises digital India, UPI in his 98th 'Mann Ki Baat'. Top 10 points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the 98th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday said that many countries are interested in India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and the technology behind the interface. Talking about the recent UPI-PayNow linkage, PM Modi said the power of Digital India is visible everywhere.
"Many countries of the world are drawn towards India's UPI. Only a few days ago, UPI-PayNow Link has been launched between India and Singapore. Now, people of Singapore and India are transferring money from their mobile phones in the same way as they do within their respective countries," he said.
During his address, he shared cultural artworks from different states of India, highlighting the diversity and richness of the country's heritage.
Here's the address in 10 points:
- “So far, more than 10 Cr people have benefitted from this application, using which doctors’ consultation can be sought via video conference. Teleconsultations have proven to be a boon for patients," PM Modi said on the government’s e-Sanjeevani mobile app.
- PM Modi also brought the issue of mounting e-waste and its potential impact on biodiversity to the listeners' attention. He emphasized the importance of raising awareness about the safe disposal of gadgets.
- The PM hailed the use of technology in the medical field as he interacted with a doctor from Sikkim to get to know about teleconsultation.
- The power of country and society: PM Modi said, "You know the power of your mind, similarly, how the power of the country increases with the power of the society, we have seen, understood and experienced this in different episodes of 'Mann Ki Baat'"
- PM Modi also announced the winners of the competitions held on Ekta Diwas. "Friends, you will remember that on the occasion of Sardar Patel's birth anniversary i.e. 'Unity Day', we talked about three competitions in 'Mann Ki Baat'. These competitions, 'geet', 'lullaby' and 'rangoli' on patriotism were associated with it," he said.
- He talked about the importance of traditions and how important it is to keep them alive and well. "There are many such great traditions in our country which had disappeared, had been removed from the minds and hearts of the people, but now efforts are being made to revive them with the power of public participation, so 'Mann Ki Baat' will discuss it. What better platform than that?," PM Modi said.
- PM Modi also shared about the restoration of Tribeni Kumbh Mahotsav of Hooghly in West Bengal.
- He also touched on the Ustad Bismillah Khan Youth Award. "My dear countrymen, whether it is about Banaras, about Shehnai, about Ustad Bismillah Khan ji, it is natural that my attention will go towards that. A few days ago 'Ustad Bismillah Khan Youth Award' was given. Do you know which instrument this is? It is possible that you may not even know! The name of this instrument is 'Sursingar' and this tune has been composed by Joydeep Mukherjee," PM Modi said.
- PM Modi also gave early wishes for Holi to everyone. He urged listeners to celebrate the Holi festival with keeping ‘vocal for local theme’ in mind.
- The programme is held every month on the last Sunday and is broadcasted on All India Radio and Doordarshan's entire network, as well as on the AIR News website, newsonair mobile app and on the Information and Broadcasting Ministry's, AIR News', DD News', PMO's YouTube channels.