PM Modi to attend UP Investor Summit ground-breaking ceremony, lay foundation of projects worth Rs 80,000 cr 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh on Friday to attend the ground-breaking ceremony of the UP Investors Summit. The Prime Minister will arrive at around 11 am at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, Lucknow and top industry leaders from across the country will also be present.

During this ceremony, the PM will lay the foundation stone for 1,406 projects worth over Rs 80,000 crore. These projects are spread across sectors like agriculture and allied, IT and Electronics, MSME, Manufacturing, Renewable Energy, Pharma, Tourism, Defence and Aerospace, Handloom and Textiles among others, as per a Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) release.

After this, the Prime Minister will visit Kanpur’s Paraunkh village at 1:45 pm and will accompany President of India Ram Nath Kovind to visit the Pathri Mata Mandir. This will be followed by his visit to Dr. Ambedkar Bhawan at around 2 pm and a visit to the Milan Kendra at 2:15 pm.

Milan Kendra was the President’s ancestral home which was donated and converted into a community centre. The PM and the President will also attend a public function at Paraunkh village from around 2:30 pm.

UP Investor Summit was held on February 21-22 2018 with the first ground-breaking ceremony on July on July 29, 2018, and the second ground-breaking ceremony on July 28, 2019. The Foundation stone of 81 projects worth Rs over Rs 61,500 crore was laid during the first ground-breaking ceremony. In the second ground-breaking ceremony, the foundation stone of 290 projects worth over Rs 67,000 crore was laid.