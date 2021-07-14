'I will have ice cream with you': PM Modi promises PV Sindhu; wishes her luck for Tokyo Olympics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in an online interactive session with Indian athletes selected for the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday. The athletes shared anecdotes from their lives with PM Modi. When it was badminton star PV Sindhu's turn they got talking about ice cream!

PM Modi recalled an interview with her coach Pullella Gopichand who had confiscated Sindhu's phone and barred her from eating ice cream during the 2016 Rio Olympics. He humorously asked her if she is permitted to have ice cream again. Replying to this, Sindhu said that with the Olympics approaching, she is following her diet and does not get to have a lot of ice cream.

"Work hard and I have faith that you will again be successful this time, and after you succeed, when I meet all of you, I'll also have ice cream with you," the Prime Minister said with a grin.

He wished her luck for the Olympics and mentioned that he hopes Sindhu will repeat her success in Tokyo 2020.

Archer Deepika Kumari, boxer MC Mary Kom and javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra who were also part of the call were greeted by PM Modi who told them that they are "reflection of new India" and asked them not to take pressure but play with their hearts out in Tokyo.

"It was an honour and an absolute pleasure speaking to our PM Narendra Modi with the rest of the Indian contingent. I would like to thank him and the entire nation for the continuous support and we hope to make you proud at the Olympics," PV Sindhu later told news agency ANI.

(Edited by Purnima Priyadarsini)

Also Read: Tokyo Olympics: PM Narendra Modi to interact with Indian contingent on Jul 13

Also Read: Tokyo Olympics: IOC allows replacement for COVID-infected athlete in mixed team shooting events