PM Modi to participate in G20 Extraordinary Leaders' Summit on Afghanistan tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the G20 Extraordinary Leaders' Summit on Afghanistan on October 12. He will attend the meeting virtually, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday. The Summit is being convened by the G20 Italian Presidency.

"At the invitation of the Italian Presidency of the G-20, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will participate in the upcoming G20 Extraordinary Leaders' Summit on Afghanistan on 12 October in virtual format," tweeted Arindam Bagchi, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs.

At the invitation of the Italian Presidency of the G20, PM @narendramodi will participate in the G20 Extraordinary Leaders’ Summit on Afghanistan on 12 October 2021, in virtual format.



The agenda of the meeting will include a discussion on response to humanitarian needs and access to basic services and livelihood; security and the fight against terrorism; and mobility, migration and human rights, the ministry said in an official statement.

The Prime Minister had earlier participated in the SCO - CSTO outreach Summit on Afghanistan. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had participated in the meeting of G20 Foreign Ministers on Afghanistan on the margins of the UN General Assembly in New York.

"The G20 comprises twenty of the world's major economies and is an important platform to help build international consensus and facilitate a coordinated approach between multilateral organizations, including the UN and its agencies, and global and regional actors to address the worsening humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan," the MEA said.

The G20 member countries are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, India, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, Russia, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Turkey, UK, US and the European Union.

The G20 summit is scheduled to be held in Italy in October. India will hold the G20 presidency from December 1, 2022.

