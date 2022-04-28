PM Modi to visit Assam, dedicate 7 cancer hospitals to nation, lay foundation for 7 more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam today and lay the foundation stone for various projects. Out of that, he will lay the foundation stone for seven cancer hospitals, as well as dedicate seven cancer hospitals to the nation. He will also lay the foundation of over 2,950 Amrit Sarovar projects in the state.

The Prime Minister will, at first, address the ‘Peace, Unity and Development Rally’ at 11 am at Diphu in Karbi Anglong district. During the programme, he will lay the foundation stone of multiple projects in the education sector worth Rs 500 crore, including Veterinary College (Diphu), Degree College (West Karbi Anglong) and Agricultural College (Kolonga, West Karbi Anglong). These projects are expected to bring new job and skilling opportunities.

The event is aimed to provide a major boost to the peace initiative in the region, following the recent signing of Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) by the central government, Assam government and six Karbi militant outfits.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation for over 2,950 Amrit Sarovar projects at the cost of Rs 1,150 crore.

He will then visit the Assam Medical college in Dibrugarh district and dedicate the Dibrugarh Cancer Hospital to the nation. He will then dedicate six more cancer hospitals – in Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Darrang, Tezpur, Lakhimpur, and Jorhat – to the nation at a public function at Dibrugarh’s Khanikar ground. He will also lay the foundation of seven more new cancer hospitals in Dhubri, Nalbari, Goalpara, Nagaon, Sivasagar, Tinsukia and Golaghat.

Assam Cancer Care Foundation, a joint venture of the Government of Assam and Tata Trusts, is in the process of building an affordable cancer care network with 17 cancer care hospitals across the state. This is expected to become South Asia’s largest affordable cancer care network.

The project will be completed phase-wise. Ten hospitals are marked under Phase 1, seven of which are completed and will be dedicated to the nation today, and three that are at various levels of construction. Phase 2 includes the construction of seven new cancer hospitals.

Also read: PM Modi inaugurates projects worth Rs 22,000 cr in Gujarat