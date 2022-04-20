PM Modi inaugurates projects worth Rs 22,000 cr in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development projects worth around Rs 22,000 crore in Dahod and Panchmahal, Gujarat.

The projects which the PM inaugurated were alone worth over Rs 1,400 crore. Among these, Modi inaugurated the Dahod District Southern Area Regional Water Supply Scheme, constructed at Narmada River Basin, which is worth around Rs 840 crore.

It will cater to the water supply needs of around 280 villages in Dahod District and Devgadh Baria city. Modi also inaugurated five projects of Dahod Smart City worth around Rs 335 crore, the PMO stated.

These projects include Integrated Command & Control Centre (ICCC) building, stormwater drainage system, sewerage works, solid waste management system and rainwater harvesting system. Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, benefits worth Rs 120 crore were provided to 10,000 tribal of Panchmahal and Dahod districts. The PM also inaugurated 66 KV Ghodia substation, Panchayat Houses, Anganwadis, among others, the official government statement noted.

The foundation stone for manufacturing of 9000 HP Electric Locomotives at the Production Unit in Dahod was also laid by Modi. The cost of the project is around Rs 20,000 crore.

Various projects of the state government worth around Rs 550 crore were also launched, including water supply-related projects worth about Rs 300 crore, Dahod Smart City projects worth around Rs 175 crore, and works related to Dudhimati river project and GETCO Substation at Ghodia.

