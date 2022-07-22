PM Relocations aims to double revenue to Rs 200 crore in FY23

Global relocation company PM Relocations (PMR) said it aims to double its revenue to Rs 200 crore in the current financial year with rising demand for house shifting after Covid.

"The company has moved more than 5,000 households within India, 8,000 families abroad and more than 1,00,000 laptops and desktops to ensure business continuity. As a result, it has achieved the revenue target of Rs 100 crore in FY 2021-2022," the company said in a statement.

The increase in revenue is expected from existing offering, while the newly-introduced service line extension will contribute 10 per cent of the entire targeted revenue, it said.

Last year, it introduced new business verticals like commercial moving and business continuity services like laptop and desktop movement.

"Despite the many challenges being faced by MSMEs as well as difficulties arising out of the pandemic, we are excited to achieve our Q1 target," company's CEO Aakanksha Bhargava said.

On an average, PM Relocations relocates close to 10,000 families every year around the world.

