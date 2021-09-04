Power Minister RK Singh seeks coordinated approach to streamline coal supply at power plants

Power Minister RK Singh on Friday held a meeting to review the coal stock at thermal power plants in the country amidst the rise in power demand, and called for a coordinated approach to streamline stock and supply of coal.

Representatives from Ministry of Power (MoP), Ministry of Coal, Central Electricity Authority (CEA), Railways, and power PSUs were present in the meeting with the minister, a release from MoP said

The MoP has formed a core management team (CMT) to closely monitor coal stocks at power plants and Power Secretary Alok Kumar has been doing daily review of the situation as well as action taken by the team.

"Taking a detailed and comprehensive review of the coal stock position at individual thermal power plants (TPPs), he (Singh) directed the officials to work in a coordinated manner to streamline the stock and supply of coal, in anticipation of the rising energy demand," the release said.

Singh reviewed the day-wise status of power requirement, state-wise withdrawal from the grid, status of coal stock at power plants, and also hydropower generation.

"He went into reasons for shortfalls in power generation across power generation units. The minister also asked the power secretary to look at the possibility of reducing the benchmark of 14 days of coal stocks to a benchmark of ten days of coal stocks for identification of plants to divert coal to plants with extremely depleted stocks," the release said.

The minister also asked MoP to hold a separate review for power plants with captive mines to ensure maximum use of these mines. "He also wanted ministry officials to look more into blending imported and indigenous coal, for better economics for the plants, in case importing was the requirement for such plants."

Increase in power demand on account of opening up of economy across the country and less generation from hydropower plants has resulted in low coal stocks at some of the power plants in the country.

However, Singh said that rising demand for energy augurs well for the economy and asked officials to factor in that the demand is likely to rise further while addressing the current constraints.

