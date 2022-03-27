Power Ministry issues advisory for utilities ahead of 2-day nationwide strike

Ahead of the two-day nationwide strike by power workers on March 28 and 29, the Ministry of Power has asked all power utilities to take necessary measures to ensure round the clock normal functioning of the electricity grid.



On the call of labour organisations across the country, power sector workers of all the states will be a part of the protest against the privatisation policies of the central government for two days on March 28 and 29.



In a letter to all states, Central Electricity Authority (CEA), National Load Despatch Centre (NLDC), all Regional Load Despatch Centres (RLDCs), among others, Arun Kumar Garg, Director, Ministry of Power, said the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) have called on a nationwide strike with effect from 06:00 hours of March 28, 2022 to 06:00 hours on March 30, 2022.



"In the interest of the consumers of electricity, it is advised that all the power utilities shall take necessary measures to ensure round the clock normal functioning of the electricity grid and availability of all plants, transmission lines and substations," the letter said.



Besides, they have also been asked to reschedule the shutdown activities planned during March 28-29 "to future dates to the extent possible."



"Additional manpower may be deployed at all critical sub-stations/power station on 24X7 to handles any emergency conditions... Healthiness of data and voice communication between the identified sub-stations/power stations and their corresponding SLDC/RLDCs may be ensured," Garg said in the letter.



The ministry has asked to ensure power supply to essential services such as hospitals, defence, railways, among others, while all regional/state control room executives have been asked to be on high alert.



"All defence mechanism such as df/dt, Under Frequency Relay based Load shedding (UFLS), SPS etc. shall be in service...A 24x7 Control Room may be made functional for information dissemination and for handling any kind of contingency," it said.

