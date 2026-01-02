PRAGATI projects reviewed by PM see nearly one issue resolved every working day

The government’s PRAGATI platform has resolved more than 7,100 issues linked to major infrastructure projects since its launch, according to data presented on the PRAGATI portal.

Speaking on the platform’s performance, Cabinet Secretary T. V. Somanathan said PRAGATI has helped accelerate decision-making and coordination across ministries and states for large public projects.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The data shows that a total of 7,735 issues have been raised under the PRAGATI-led ecosystem so far, of which 7,156 issues have been resolved. The trend line indicates a sharp rise in both issues flagged and issues resolved after 2021.

Projects directly reviewed by the Prime Minister under PRAGATI account for a significant share of this progress. As many as 382 PRAGATI projects, spread across 637 packages or sections, have been taken up for review. These projects have seen 3,187 issues raised, with 2,958 issues resolved — translating into nearly one issue being resolved every working day.

Land acquisition remains the largest category of resolved issues, accounting for around 35–42% of cases, depending on the project set. Forest, wildlife and environmental clearances form the next major category, followed by right-of-way issues, construction approvals, power utility approvals, financial issues and law and order matters.

Advertisement

Sectoral data shows that roads and highways account for the highest number of PRAGATI projects at 114, followed by railways with 109 projects. The power sector has 54 projects under review. Petroleum, coal, housing and urban affairs, health and family welfare, Jal Shakti, steel and external affairs together make up the remaining projects.

The data highlights PRAGATI’s role as a central monitoring platform for resolving long-pending implementation hurdles in large infrastructure projects, particularly those involving multiple clearances and inter-departmental coordination.