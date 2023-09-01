'Proud moment for India': PM congratulates Shaktikanta Das for being ranked as top central banker

Shaktikanta Das, the governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI), has been ranked as the top central banker globally. He was ranked 'A+' in the Global Finance Central Banker Report Cards 2023. He was placed at the top of the list of three central bank governors who have been rated 'A+'. The ranking has been done by US-based Global Finance Magazine.

Das has been praised for his handling of the Indian economy during a period of global economic uncertainty. He has been credited with helping to keep inflation under control and with supporting economic growth.

Shaktikanta Das took over as RBI's 25th governor, succeeding Urjit Patel, on December 12, 2018. Prior to this, Das has served in various prominent roles, including Secretary of Department of Revenue and Department of Economic Affairs in the finance ministry.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Shaktikanta Das on being rated "A+" in the Global Finance Central Banker Report Cards 2023.

Congratulations to RBI Governor Shri Shaktikanta Das. This is a proud moment for India, reflecting our financial leadership on the global stage. His dedication and vision continue to strengthen our nation's growth trajectory. https://t.co/MtdmI8La1T — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 1, 2023

"Congratulations to RBI Governor Shri Shaktikanta Das. This is a proud moment for India, reflecting our financial leadership on the global stage. His dedication and vision continue to strengthen our nation's growth trajectory," posted PM Modi on X platform.

An 'A' represents an excellent performance down through an 'F' for outright failure.

Das is followed by Switzerland Governor Thomas J. Jordan and central bank chief of Vietnam Nguyen Thi Hong, who were both ranked 'A'.

"Fighting inflation, which has been fueled by pent-up demand and disrupted supply chains, has everyone turning to their central bankers for help," it said.

According to Global Finance, the yearly Central Banker Report Cards honour bank governors whose ideas outscored their colleagues via originality, ingenuity, and tenacity.

Roberto Campos Neto of Brazil, Amir Yaron of Israel, Harvesh Kumar Seegolam of Mauritius, and Adrian Orr of New Zealand were among the central bank governors who received an 'A' grade.

Among the governors that received a 'A-' rating are Colombia's Leonardo Villar, the Dominican Republic's Hector Valdez Albizu, Iceland's Asgeir Jonsson, and Indonesia's Perry Warjiyo.

Since 1994, Global Finance has graded central bank governors from 101 countries, territories, and districts, including the European Union, the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, the Bank of Central African States, and the Central Bank of West African States.

It should be remembered that Das was named 'Governor of the Year' at the Central Banking Awards 2023 in London in June.



Also Read: G20 Summit: Traffic restrictions announced in Delhi on Sept 9, 10; what's allowed, what's not

Also Watch: Royal Enfield Bullet 350 (2023) unveiled in India at Rs 1.74 lakh; check booking, variants, other details