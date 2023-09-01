G20 Summit: Traffic restrictions announced in Delhi on Sept 9, 10; what's allowed, what's not

Delhi is set to host the G20 Summit on September 9 and 10, a critical event that will see leaders of major economies across the globe gather to discuss various pressing issues. However, this high-profile conference has direct implications for the city's residents and commuters as the traffic movement in Delhi will be significantly affected during these two days.

The G-20 Summit will take place at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, on September 9th and 10th, 2023. However, the delegates will also visit Rajghat, NGMA (National Gallery of Modern Art) and Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), Pusa during the summit.

The Delhi Traffic Police, understanding the enormity of the situation causing inconvenience to public, have issued an advisory on Friday regarding traffic movement and restrictions in the national capital for two days.

Here are the FAQs answered by Delhi Traffic Police:

Q. How will the G20 Summit affect traffic movement in Delhi?

A. There may be certain traffic regulations in the area of in and around the New Delhi from 07.09.2023 to 11.09.2023. Delhi traffic police has endeavoured to ensure unhindered Metro services and to ensure that all modes of public transport are available with certain regulations. Outside the jurisdiction of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area, the flow of general traffic will remain unaffected, with the exception of National Highway 48 (NH-48).

All medical shops, grocery shops, milk booth, vegetable/fruit shops will remain open throughout Delhi including New Delhi. Government employees, media personnel, medical practitioners and para-medics will be allowed to use their private vehicles as well as government vehicles in Controlled Zone. General traffic, including all types of commercial vehicles and buses already present in Delhi shall be allowed on Ring Road & road network beyond Ring Road towards the borders of Delhi.

Movement of passengers to Airport, Railway Stations, ISBTs will be facilitated as all these facilities will be operational even during the G20 Summit. Bonafide residents and authorised vehicles will be allowed to move within New Delhi District. Vehicles dealing with housekeeping, catering, waste management, etc. for hotels, hospitals and other important installations in New Delhi District will be allowed after verification. Commuters are suggested to make maximum use of Metro services as Metro services shall remain available for commuters at all metro stations in Delhi.

Q. Will there be any restrictions on public transportation during the G20 Summit in Delhi?

A.There may be some limitations in public transport system depending on security requirements as certain modes of public transport and certain routes of public transportation will be modified or temporarily suspended during the G20 Summit from 07.09.2023 to 11.09.2023.

Airport, Railway, Metro services, Interstate Buses & City Buses, TSR/Taxis will be functional as usual, however, the services of the railways, airways, interstate buses, city buses, TSR/Taxis may be affected/curtailed. Metro services shall remain available for commuters at all Metro stations.

However, boarding/de-boarding at Supreme Court Metro Station will not be permitted from 0500 hrs. on 09.09.2023 to 2300 hours on 10.08.2023. Interstate buses will also be allowed entry into Delhi. All such buses will have terminating points on the Ring Road. City buses will operate on Ring Road & road network beyond Ring Road towards the borders of Delhi. These buses will be allowed to exit from Delhi. However, city bus service will not be available in New Delhi Area.

No TSR and Taxi will be allowed to enter or ply in New Delhi District from 0500 hours on 09.09.2023 to 2359 hours on 10.09.2023. However, taxis carrying bonafide residents and tourists having valid bookings in hotels located inside New Delhi District will be allowed to ply on road network inside New Delhi District. Bonafide residents and authorised vehicles will be allowed to move within New Delhi District. Vehicles dealing with housekeeping, catering, waste management, etc. for hotels, hospitals & other important installations in New Delhi District will be allowed after verification. Bonafide residents, authorized vehicles and essential service providers mentioned above will have to carry documents to prove their identity.

Q. Will there be lockdown-like situation there in Delhi during the G20 Summit?

A. There will not be any lockdown like situation during the G20 Summit in Delhi. Delhi traffic police has endeavoured to ensure unhindered Metro services and to ensure that all modes of public transport are available with certain regulations. All medical shops, grocery shops, milk booth, vegetable/fruit shops will remain open throughout Delhi including New Delhi. General traffic, including all types of commercial vehicles and buses shall be allowed to ply on Ring Road & road network beyond Ring Road towards the borders of Delhi.

Q. Will parking be available near Pragati Maidan during the G20 Summit?

A. Due to security reasons and movement of the delegates, parking services near Pragati Maidan will be accessible only to authorised vehicles during the G20 Summit. It is advised to avoid use of private vehicles and explore alternative modes of transportation. Commuters are requested to make maximum use of Metro services as Metro service shall remain available for commuters at all metro stations.

Q. Are there any designated pick-up and drop-off points for private vehicles or taxis near Pragati Maidan during the G-20 Summit?

A. No TSR and Taxi will be allowed to enter or ply in New Delhi District from 0500 hours on 09.09.2023 to 2359 hours on 10.09.2023. However, taxis carrying bonafide residents and tourists having valid bookings in hotels located inside New Delhi District will be allowed to ply on road networks inside New Delhi District.

Q. Will there be any special arrangements for public transportation near Pragati Maidan during the G-20 Summit?

A.Commuters are requested to make maximum use of Metro services as Metro service shall only be remain available for commuters near Pragati Maidan as all other modes of transport will be regulated in this area.

Q. How can commuters plan their travel during the G-20 Summit in Delhi to avoid traffic congestion?

A. Airport, Railway, Metro services, Interstate Buses & City Buses, TSR/Taxis will be functional as usual, however, the services of the railways, airways, interstate buses, city buses, TSR/Taxis may be affected/curtailed. Metro services shall remain available for commuters at all Metro stations. Interstate buses will also be allowed entry into Delhi.

All such buses will have terminating points on the Ring Road

Q. How long are the anticipated traffic regulations expected to last during the G-20 Summit in Delhi?

A. There may be some traffic regulations in Delhi depending on security requirements from 07.09.2023 to 11.09.2023.The duration of traffic regulations can vary based on the Summit's schedule, security requirements and other factors. Traffic regulations are generally expected to last for the duration of the G-20 Summit or as long as necessary to ensure safety and convenience of general public.

