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Q1 FY27 GDP growth seen at 7%; El Niño remains a concern

Q1 FY27 GDP growth seen at 7%; El Niño remains a concern

Most agencies have marginally scaled up growth forecasts for FY27 as the impact of the West Asia war abates.

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Surabhi
Surabhi
  • Updated Aug 19, 2026 1:15 PM IST
Q1 FY27 GDP growth seen at 7%; El Niño remains a concernIndia GDP growth rate sustained by private demand, strong expansion

Beating all odds, the Indian economy is seen to have grown at about 7% in the first quarter of the fiscal year, led by sustained private demand and strong expansion in the manufacturing sector.

Most analysts expect GDP growth of about 7% in the April to June 2026 quarter despite the uncertainties and supply shocks thrown up by the war in West Asia. While this would be a four-quarter low, it is significantly better than initial fears after the war, which suggested a substantial slowdown in the domestic economy.

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The economy grew by 6.8% in the April to June 2025 quarter and 7.8% in the fourth quarter of last fiscal. In FY26, GDP growth is estimated at 7.7%. The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation will release GDP growth estimates for the first quarter of the fiscal on August 31.

MUST READ | SBI Research sees Q1 FY27 GDP growth at 8%, beats RBI’s 7% forecast; 86% indicators accelerate

With supply constraints easing and more diversified sources of crude oil available despite continued conflict in West Asia, the impact of the geopolitical turbulence is seen to have somewhat abated on the Indian economy. However, concerns over the impact of El Niño continue, though most agencies expect the economy to fare better this fiscal than was initially feared and have revised their growth forecasts for the fiscal year as well.

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India Ratings and Research on Tuesday said it expected GDP growth of about 6.9% in the first quarter of the fiscal year and pegged GDP growth at 6.8% for the fiscal.

CareEdge Ratings has estimated GDP growth at 7.3% and GVA growth at 7.4% in the first quarter of the fiscal. “India's economy remained resilient in Q1 FY27 despite geopolitical tensions, supply-chain disruptions, elevated energy prices, and weather-related risks. Manufacturing remained a key growth driver, supported by stronger IIP growth, improving GST collections, robust automobile demand, and a sharp recovery in non-oil, non-gold exports,” it said, adding that growth in private consumption is expected to inch up to 7.4% in Q1 FY27, supported by a strong uptick in credit growth and GST rationalisation. It has forecast GDP growth at 7% for FY27 from its earlier projection of 6.7%.

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DON'T MISS | RBI MPC: Gov Malhotra raises GDP growth projection for this year to 6.7% from 6.6%

Rating agency ICRA has pegged GDP growth at 7% and GVA growth at 7.2% in the first quarter of the fiscal. Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, Head-Research & Outreach, ICRA said, “High-frequency indicators across the industrial and services sectors have revealed a healthy picture of domestic volume growth in Q1 2026-27, belying the concerns of a fallout of higher commodity prices in the quarter on account of the West Asia conflict. However, oil refining companies experienced sizeable losses in Q1 2026-27, which would impact the GVA growth.” It has pegged GDP growth at 6.7% this fiscal.

SBI Research has forecast GDP growth at 8% for the first quarter of the fiscal, noting that the underlying momentum remains broad-based.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Surabhi
Surabhi

Economy Editor at Business Today. A journalist for nearly two decades, I write on government policy and economy on a wide array of issues ranging from taxation and economic affairs, commerce and industry, statistics and labour markets. A large part of the focus of my reporting is on breaking down complex government policies and jargon into simple concepts that everyone can understand. How these policies, whether they are tax cuts or hikes, changes in PF formalities or interest rate announcements by the RBI, impact citizens is another core area of my reporting. I have worked in newspapers including BusinessLine, Indian Express, Financial Express and Economic Times in the past. debut novel, The Girls From Patna, was well received. When not looking for my next big story, I read murder mysteries and bake.

Published on: Aug 19, 2026 1:15 PM IST
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