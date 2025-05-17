RBI announces new Rs 20 denomination banknotes with new RBI Governor's signature

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced that it will soon issue new Rs 20 denomination banknotes under the Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series. These notes will bear the signature of the current RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra.

The central bank clarified that the design and features of the upcoming Rs 20 notes will remain identical to those currently in circulation under the Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series. This includes the colour scheme, dimensions, security features, and the motif of the Ellora Caves on the reverse side.

"The Reserve Bank of India will shortly issue Rs20 denomination Banknotes in Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series bearing the signature of Shri Sanjay Malhotra,

Governor. The design of these notes is similar in all respects to Rs 20 banknotes in Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series," the central bank said in a notification.

Importantly, the RBI has confirmed that all previously issued Rs 20 banknotes — regardless of the issuing governor’s signature — will continue to be legal tender and fully valid for transactions. The move to issue fresh notes with the new governor's signature is a standard procedure following a change in the RBI’s top leadership and does not impact the usability or value of existing currency.