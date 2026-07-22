RBI says India's economy remains resilient despite global uncertainty

India's economy has remained resilient despite heightened global uncertainty arising from geopolitical tensions and supply chain disruptions, according to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) July 2026 Bulletin. The central bank said healthy domestic demand, coupled with strong performance in the industrial and services sectors, has helped the economy navigate external challenges, while improving liquidity conditions continue to support robust credit growth.

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The Bulletin's assessment comes at a time when global growth continues to face headwinds from ongoing geopolitical conflicts, trade disruptions and supply chain pressures. Despite these risks, the RBI said India's macroeconomic fundamentals remain supportive of economic activity.

"The global economy is continuing with the heightened uncertainties emanating from fragile geopolitics and supply chain pressures. The domestic economy has navigated the external uncertainties well, underpinned by healthy demand conditions and resilient performance of the industrial and services sector," the Bulletin noted.

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Domestic demand remains the key driver

According to the RBI, strong domestic demand continues to underpin economic activity even as external conditions remain uncertain. Consumption and business activity have remained resilient, supported by steady industrial production and continued expansion in the services sector.

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The central bank's assessment suggests that domestic demand has helped offset some of the adverse effects of global volatility, allowing India's growth momentum to remain intact.

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Inflation trends remain mixed

The Bulletin noted that headline retail inflation edged higher in June, reflecting an increase in overall consumer prices. However, it added that core inflation—especially after excluding precious metals—remained low, indicating that underlying inflationary pressures continue to be contained.

The distinction is significant because headline inflation can fluctuate due to temporary movements in food and fuel prices, while core inflation is considered a better indicator of persistent price pressures in the economy.

A relatively benign core inflation trajectory provides policymakers with greater visibility into underlying demand conditions and helps shape future monetary policy decisions.

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Liquidity and credit remain supportive

The RBI also said liquidity conditions have improved further, providing support to continued credit expansion across the economy. Improved liquidity enables banks to lend more comfortably to households and businesses, supporting investment and consumption.

Robust bank credit growth has remained one of the key pillars supporting India's economic recovery and expansion over the past year, particularly as private sector investment gradually strengthens.

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External sector outlook improves

Despite an uncertain global environment, the RBI said India's external sector remains steady, with the outlook improving on the back of foreign investment inflows. Stable external accounts and continued capital inflows have helped strengthen the country's resilience against global financial market volatility.

The Bulletin presents a cautiously optimistic assessment of the Indian economy, highlighting resilience in domestic demand, healthy industrial and services activity, easing underlying inflation, improved liquidity and a steady external sector. At the same time, the RBI cautioned that global geopolitical tensions and supply chain disruptions continue to pose risks to the international economic environment. It also clarified that the views expressed in the Bulletin article are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent the official views of the Reserve Bank of India.

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