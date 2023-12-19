scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Economy
Rupee rises 4 paise to 83.14 against US dollar in early trade

Feedback

Rupee rises 4 paise to 83.14 against US dollar in early trade

Forex traders said a weak greenback against major currencies overseas weighed in favour of the local currency amid concerns over oil supplies due to geopolitical situation.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
rupee rupee

The rupee appreciated 4 paise to 83.14 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday as robust buying in domestic equities boosted investor sentiment.

Forex traders said a weak greenback against major currencies overseas weighed in favour of the local currency amid concerns over oil supplies due to geopolitical situation.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 83.17 and gained further to trade at 83.14 against the greenback, registering a rise of 4 paise over its previous close.

On Tuesday, the domestic currency settled at 83.18 against the dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.02 per cent higher at 101.81 on Tuesday.

Global oil price benchmark Brent crude was 0.08 per cent lower at USD 79.17 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 348.81 points or 0.49 per cent higher at 71,786.00. The broader NSE Nifty was up 105.45 points or 0.49 per cent to 21,558.55.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the equity market on Tuesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 601.52 crore, according to exchange data.

Published on: Dec 19, 2023, 4:24 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement