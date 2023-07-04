SCO Summit: PM Modi invokes regional connectivity, fight against terrorism, inclusive govt; top points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the virtual summit of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on Tuesday. He urged China, Iran, Pakistan, Russia and central Asian countries to jointly fight terrorism and tackle global challenges including food, fuel, and fertiliser shortages. PM Modi added that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, global food, and geopolitical crises have posed immense challenges for all the countries.

The SCO group was formed in 2001 by China and Russia, with former Soviet Central Asian states as members. India and Pakistan joined later, while Iran joined as the ninth member. The SCO meeting was attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, China’s President Xi Jinping, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, as well as leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

Here’s a lowdown of what PM Modi said in his opening remarks at the SCO Summit 2023:

Modi said that SCO nations must not hesitate to criticise countries that are supporting cross-border terrorism, in what was an apparent reference to Pakistan. There must not be any “double standards” on combating terrorist activities, he said. The Prime Minister said that decisive action is required on terror financing and terrorism. "Some countries use cross-border terrorism as an instrument of their policies; give shelter to terrorists. The SCO should not hesitate to criticise such countries. There should be no room for double standards on such a serious issue," he said.

The PM urged the group to understand each other’s needs and resolve all challenges through cooperation and coordination.

In the context of increasing global criticism for China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), PM Modi highlighted the need for boosting connectivity while asserting the basic principles of the SCO charter, especially sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Speaking on Afghanistan, Modi said that the situation has a direct impact on the security of the region and it is important to ensure that the Afghan territory is not used to destabilise neighboring countries.

PM Modi welcomed Iran as the new permanent member of the SCO. He also highlighted the need to reform the group. "Let us think together whether we as an organisation are capable of meeting the expectations and aspirations of our people. Are we able to meet the modern challenges? Is the SCO becoming an organisation that is fully prepared for the future? In this regard, India supports the proposal for reform and modernisation of SCO," he said.

He added that steps to prevent the spread of radicalisation among the youth of the countries must be ensured.

Modi added that humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people, formation of an inclusive government, fight against terrorism, drug trafficking, ensuring the rights of women, children and minorities are the “shared priorities” of the SCO countries.

"After Iran's SCO membership, we can work for better utilisation of Chabahar Port. The International North-South Transport Corridor can become a safe and easy way for the landlocked countries of Central Asia to reach the Indian Ocean. We should realise its full potential," he added. This statement comes as India pushes for the Chabahar Port to boost regional trade.

Modi also called for removing language barriers in the SCO."We would be happy to share India's AI-based language platform, Bhashini, with everyone to remove language barriers within the SCO. This can become an example of digital technology for inclusive growth," he said.

Also read: ‘Some countries shield terrorists’: PM Modi talk tough at SCO summit in presence of Sharif, Xi

Also read: SCO Summit 2023: Putin, Xi Jinping, Shehbaz Sharif to attend virtual summit hosted by PM Modi

