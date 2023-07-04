‘Some countries shield terrorists’: PM Modi talk tough at SCO summit in presence of Sharif, Xi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that terrorism poses a significant threat to regional and global peace, urging mutual cooperation among the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member countries to combat terror financing as well.

PM Modi, while delivering the opening remarks at the virtual SCO summit, emphasised that all members need to co-operate and find ways to counter terror financing and SCO members should take stronger steps on radicalisation.

In the presence of Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PM Modi slammed Pakistan and said, “Some countries shield terrorists.”

"We have to fight together against terrorism that may be in any form and any manifestation," he added.

The SCO summit of the heads of the member states is being hosted by India for the first time since joining the group in 2017.

PM Modi, in his opening remarks, highlighted that the theme for SCO presidency are based on values like security economic development, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Prime Minister also emphasised on the historical and cultural ties between India and the Eurasian region, which have spanned thousands of years and serve as a testament to their shared heritage.

“We value shared buddhist heritage,” added PM Modi

The SCO summit attendees include Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and other leaders from SCO member nations like Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Leaders of Iran, Belarus and Mongolia were also present at the meeting as Observer states.

PM Modi expressed India's support for the proposal to reform and modernise the SCO and expressed his happiness about Iran's upcoming inclusion as a new member of the SCO family.

“I congratulate Iran for being a new member of SCO,” said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister also congratulated Belarus for its upcoming inclusion as the member of the SCO family.

PM Modi sent a strong message to China in the presence of Xi Jinping. He said that it is important to respect the territorial integrity of other countries, This came in as a reference to the ongoing border tensions between New Delhi and Beijing.

PM Modi also highlighted the pressing global challenges of food, fuel, and fertiliser crises, which require united efforts from all countries to address the controversies, tensions, and epidemics surrounding them.

