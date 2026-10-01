Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsMake In IndiaIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
latest
economy
September GST collections rise 14.7% to ₹2.04 lakh crore

September GST collections rise 14.7% to ₹2.04 lakh crore

The divergence between domestic and import-linked collections is also reflected in the cumulative numbers

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Karishma Asoodani
Karishma Asoodani
  • Updated Oct 1, 2026 11:48 AM IST
September GST collections rise 14.7% to ₹2.04 lakh croreDomestic GST collections grew at a slower pace.

India’s gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections rose 14.7% year-on-year to ₹2.04 lakh crore in September 2026, compared with ₹1.77 lakh crore in the same month last year, with a sharp rise in tax collections from imports driving the overall growth.

According to provisional data released by the government, gross GST revenue from imports increased 25.9% year-on-year to ₹65,525 crore in September, compared with ₹52,031 crore a year earlier. Net revenue from customs-related GST rose even faster, increasing 30.8% to ₹52,028 crore during the month.

Advertisement

Domestic GST collections, meanwhile, grew at a slower pace. Gross domestic revenue stood at ₹1.38 lakh crore in September, up 10.1% from ₹1.25 lakh crore in September 2025.

The divergence between domestic and import-linked collections is also reflected in the cumulative numbers. Between April and September 2026, gross GST revenue from imports rose 27.1% to ₹3.72 lakh crore, while gross domestic GST revenue increased 6.1% to ₹8.74 lakh crore.

ALSO READ | UPI clocks 24.07 bn transactions worth ₹29.37 lakh crore in September as festive spending gathers pace

Overall gross GST collections during the first six months of the financial year stood at ₹12.46 lakh crore, up 11.6% from ₹11.17 lakh crore in the corresponding period of 2025-26.

Advertisement

Net GST collections, after accounting for refunds, stood at ₹1.77 lakh crore in September, registering an 18.1% year-on-year increase. Total refunds during the month fell 3% to ₹27,001 crore from ₹27,848 crore a year earlier. Domestic refunds declined 13.5% to ₹13,504 crore, while refunds of GST collected through imports rose 10.2% to ₹13,497 crore.

Cumulatively, net GST revenue during April-September rose 10.4% to ₹10.66 lakh crore from ₹9.65 lakh crore in the same period last year.

Among states, Maharashtra recorded GST revenue of ₹29,986 crore in September, up 15% year-on-year, while Karnataka collections rose 16% to ₹13,884 crore. Gujarat recorded a 17% increase to ₹12,222 crore and Uttar Pradesh collections rose 18% to ₹8,882 crore.

Assam recorded the sharpest increase among major states, with GST revenue rising 88% to ₹2,415 crore. Telangana collections increased 18% to ₹5,327 crore, while Delhi recorded a 12% rise to ₹6,354 crore.

Advertisement

The government data is provisional and may undergo changes upon finalisation.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Karishma Asoodani
Karishma Asoodani

Karishma Asoodani is a multi-platform journalist with a Diploma in Digital Journalism from the City University of New York. Based in Delhi, she works as a Financial Journalist with Business Today Television, bringing nine years of experience in reporting on India’s economic policy. Her core interests lie in macroeconomics and geopolitics, and her coverage of global trade dynamics, the APAC economy, and the aviation sector has earned her industry recognition.

Outside the newsroom, Karishma is an avid runner and a strong advocate for the Sustainable Development Goals, with a particular focus on water security and conservation. She is fluent in English and Hindi, and is currently pursuing a B2 level in French.

Published on: Oct 1, 2026 11:48 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more