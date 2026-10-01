September GST collections rise 14.7% to ₹2.04 lakh crore

Domestic GST collections, meanwhile, grew at a slower pace. Gross domestic revenue stood at ₹1.38 lakh crore in September, up 10.1% from ₹1.25 lakh crore in September 2025.

The divergence between domestic and import-linked collections is also reflected in the cumulative numbers. Between April and September 2026, gross GST revenue from imports rose 27.1% to ₹3.72 lakh crore, while gross domestic GST revenue increased 6.1% to ₹8.74 lakh crore.

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Overall gross GST collections during the first six months of the financial year stood at ₹12.46 lakh crore, up 11.6% from ₹11.17 lakh crore in the corresponding period of 2025-26.

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Net GST collections, after accounting for refunds, stood at ₹1.77 lakh crore in September, registering an 18.1% year-on-year increase. Total refunds during the month fell 3% to ₹27,001 crore from ₹27,848 crore a year earlier. Domestic refunds declined 13.5% to ₹13,504 crore, while refunds of GST collected through imports rose 10.2% to ₹13,497 crore.

Cumulatively, net GST revenue during April-September rose 10.4% to ₹10.66 lakh crore from ₹9.65 lakh crore in the same period last year.

Among states, Maharashtra recorded GST revenue of ₹29,986 crore in September, up 15% year-on-year, while Karnataka collections rose 16% to ₹13,884 crore. Gujarat recorded a 17% increase to ₹12,222 crore and Uttar Pradesh collections rose 18% to ₹8,882 crore.

Assam recorded the sharpest increase among major states, with GST revenue rising 88% to ₹2,415 crore. Telangana collections increased 18% to ₹5,327 crore, while Delhi recorded a 12% rise to ₹6,354 crore.

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The government data is provisional and may undergo changes upon finalisation.