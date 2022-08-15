Complaint filed against caller threatening RIL’s Mukesh Ambani, family 

Reliance Foundation hospital has filed a police complaint against a caller allegedly threatening Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and family. The call was received on the display number of Reliance Foundation’s Harkisandas hospital. The caller called more than three times, as per news agency ANI.

A case has been filed and probe is currently underway. The caller may be mentally unstable but FIR will be registered after more information is received, India Today sources said.

The Mumbai Police said in a statement, “Reliance Foundation Hospital files a complaint about receiving calls posing threat to Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family. More than three calls were received at the hospital. A probe is underway.”

This is not the first time the Ambanis have been threatened. In 2021, a Scorpio car with 20 gelatin sticks and a threat letter addressed to Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani was found outside Antilla, Ambani’s residence. Suspended assistant police inspector (API) Sachin Vaze reached the spot and took over as the leading investigator.

Days later, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the case after the mysterious death of Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiren. Hiren’s body was found in a creek at Thane on March 5, 2021. Later, Sachin Vaze was arrested by the NIA after 12 hours of questioning on March 13.

(With inputs from Divyesh Singh, ANI)

