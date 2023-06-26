‘Standing on UPA's shoulders': P Chidambaram challenges FM Sitharaman's claims on Modi govt's achievements 

Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram has responded to an article penned by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, speaking at length about the Modi government’s achievements. Chidambaram said if the Modi government stands tall, it is because it is standing on the shoulders of the former UPA government.

The Congress leader said that any government that has ruled for 5 to 10 years would be able to boast the achievements that the finance minister spoke of. “Every government will have achievements to its credit. So does the Modi government. If the Modi government stands tall in some areas, it is because it is standing on the shoulders of the UPA government,” he said.

In her article for The Indian Express, FM Sitharaman said that the role of the Opposition has been to disrupt and delay the workings of the Modi government by filing petitions in the courts. “Over 15 cases, including on the GST, Article 370, vaccination, triple talaq, Central Vista, were vigorously argued only for them to lose in each one of them,” she said adding that all the time spent in the courts for these cases could have been utilised towards achieving goals in lesser than nine years of time – the period Modi government has been in power since 2014.

The Hon'ble Finance Minister has penned an article on the achievements of the Modi Government. Many examples she has cited are true as would be true of EVERY government that has ruled for 5 or 10 years



The FM has cited 5 examples of the Opposition taking the government to Court… — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) June 26, 2023

In his response, Chidambaram said that the finance minister was wrong. “The FM has cited 5 examples of the Opposition taking the government to Court and LOSING the case She is wrong at least in three: The SC had declared triple talaq illegal even before Parliament passed a law. The Article 370 case has not yet been heard by the Court. Numerous cases under the GST laws are pending,” he said.

Watch: ICC World Cup Schedule 2023: India’s schedule for ODI World Cup, India’s opening match vs Australia, venue, India vs Pakistan world cup match at Narendra Modi stadium, live streaming details

He also responded to the finance minister’s statement that India ranks second in fruit and vegetable production, first in milk production, third in poultry sector and is the second largest honey producers. “The Hon'ble FM claims credit for India achieving top ranks in production of milk, honey and fruit and vegetables. These ranks were achieved years ago and we retain those ranks,” he said.

Also read: ‘An economy class Delhi-Chennai flight costs Rs 28,000 on Air India’: P Chidambaram slams BJP govt on rising airfares

P Chidambaram said that FM Sitharaman claims credit for Direct Benefit Transfer. In her article she said that “total transfers through direct benefit transfer (DBT) are more than 29 lakh crore”. The Congress leader responded by saying, “She forgets that Aadhaar was conceived, created and rolled out by the UPA government and the first transfers under DBT were done by the UPA government.”

In her article, FM Sitharaman said that 11.72 crores of toilets have been constructed with 100 per cent saturation in rural areas. “She should read her own Government's reports on how many of them are unused and unusable because they lack water,” responded Chidambaram.

The Finance Minister, in her article, said that the past nine years were dedicated to lifting India from the “hopeless morass” it was thrown into by the previous government. She said that the next 25 years, leading to India@100 or 100 years of Indian independence will require similar “dedicated, corruption-free governance”.

Watch: AI in jobs, how to improve your LinkedIn profile; Ashutosh Gupta discusses this and more at BT Best B-Schools & HR Summit

Watch: Mahindra Thar 5-door SUV: The 5-door rival of Maruti Suzuki Jimny to make its global debut on August 15. Check out expected price, features, rivals

Watch: Gautam Adani earns Rs 2.38 crore salary in FY23 as Adani Enterprises chairman; see how Adani Group went from commodity trading to ports-to-renewable energy conglomerate

Watch: Buzzing stocks on June 27, 2023: Paytm, HDFC Life, Aavas Financier, Zomato, others

Watch: ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers: Andrew Balbirnie-led Ireland vs Muhammed Waseem-led UAE; Ireland vs UAE key Players, Playing XIs, SL vs SCO

Watch: From Anand Mahindra, Mukesh Ambani’s billion-dollar selfie with Sunita Williams in US amid PM Modi’s visit, first outer space selfie, Oscar selfie; check out some of the most iconic selfies globally

Watch: Pink WhatsApp Scam: What is it, how to protect your phone from it, how to uninstall it; All You Need to Know

Watch: 5 Vande Bharat Express trains this week: Check route, stoppages, other details of Patna-Ranchi, Bhopal-Indore, Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat trains and more

Watch: Dhoni effect: Candy Crush gets over 30 lakh downloads in three hours after Dhoni’s Indigo flight video goes viral. Check out other games ‘Captain Cool’ is fond of

Also read: Sitharaman fires back at Barack Obama: 'Bombed six Muslim countries with more than 26,000 bombs'

Also watch: Farmer builds Rs 1 Crore bungalow by selling cow milk and cow dung; Know the journey of Maharashtra-based local dairy owner, Prakash Imde

Also watch: Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg Cage Fight: Who's Going to Win the Billion-Dollar Fight?

Also watch: AI images of South superstars show Adipurush’s Prabhas, RRR’s Ram Charan and NTR Jr, Baahubali’s Rana Daggubati, Allu Arjun as sadhus

Watch: Influencer Kusha Kapila heading for divorce. Check out her Instagram post announcing separation from her husband Zorawar Ahluwalia.