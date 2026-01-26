Successful India key to global stability: EU chief ahead of India-EU Summit talks

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday said that a “successful India” is critical to making the world more “stable, prosperous and secure,” as she attended India’s 77th Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path as a chief guest, alongside European Council President António Costa. The appearance marked the first time that the European Union’s two top leaders jointly participated in India’s Republic Day parade in that capacity.

Describing her participation as an “honour of a lifetime,” von der Leyen shared her message on social media, highlighting India’s rising global stature. “A successful India makes the world more stable, prosperous and secure. And we all benefit,” she wrote, underscoring New Delhi’s growing role in global economic and strategic affairs.

The Republic Day ceremony was attended by President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, members of the Union Cabinet, senior officials and foreign diplomats. The parade showcased India’s military strength, indigenous defence capabilities and cultural diversity, with a small European Union military contingent also taking part—reflecting the expanding defence and security cooperation between India and the EU.

Von der Leyen is on a three-day visit to India and is scheduled to hold summit-level talks with Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday. Her visit coincides with the 16th India–EU Summit, where both sides are expected to announce the conclusion of negotiations for a long-pending free trade agreement (FTA). Ahead of the trip, von der Leyen described the proposed pact as “historic,” saying it has the potential to fundamentally reshape economic ties between India and the 27-nation European bloc.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos last week, she said the agreement would create a combined market of nearly two billion people, accounting for close to a quarter of global GDP. “There is still work to do. But we are on the cusp of a historic trade agreement. Some call it the mother of all deals,” she said, noting that the pact would give Europe a first-mover advantage in one of the world’s fastest-growing major economies.

Schedule for India-EU Summit and engagements

India will host senior European Union leadership on Tuesday for formal talks and a series of high-level engagements in New Delhi. The visit underscores the growing strategic, economic, and political partnership between India and the European Union amid an evolving global landscape.

The official programme begins with a wreath-laying ceremony at Raj Ghat at 11:10 am, paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. This will be followed by a formal meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House at 11:30 am, where the leaders are expected to review the progress of India-EU relations and discuss cooperation across trade, technology, climate action, and global security. Joint press statements are scheduled at 1:15 pm at the same venue.

Later in the day, President Ursula von der Leyen will attend a business event at Bharat Mandapam at 3:05 pm, highlighting the EU’s focus on strengthening commercial ties and investment flows with India. She is also scheduled to call on the Vice President at 4:30 pm, followed by a meeting with the President of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan at 6:00 pm.

President von der Leyen will depart New Delhi later in the evening, while President António Costa is scheduled to leave on January 28, concluding the summit engagements.

EU-India trade ties

The European Union is currently India’s largest trading partner, with bilateral trade in goods valued at $135 billion in the 2023-24 financial year. Negotiations for the FTA were first launched in 2007, suspended in 2013, and revived in 2022.

As part of the talks, India is reportedly considering significant reductions in import duties on EU-made cars, potentially lowering tariffs to 40 per cent from levels as high as 110 per cent. Under the proposal, duties on a limited number of high-end vehicles would be cut immediately and reduced further in phases, benefiting European automakers such as Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz and BMW.

European Council President António Costa, who assumed office in December 2024, and von der Leyen are accompanied by a high-level EU delegation. Their joint presence at Republic Day highlights the diplomatic weight of the visit and signals the EU’s intent to deepen its strategic partnership with India amid a shifting global order.