Tata-Airbus plant: PM Modi, Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez to inaugurate facility for C-295 aircraft manufacturing

Tata-Airbus Gujarat plant: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will jointly inaugurate the Tata Aircraft Complex in Vadodara that will manufacture C-295 aircraft. This would be the first private sector final assembly line for military aircraft in India. The Tata-Airbus plant is scheduled to be inaugurated at 10 am.

As part of the agreement, a total of 56 aircraft will be built at the Vadodara facility, while Airbus will deliver 16 aircraft directly. Tata Advanced Systems will make 40 aircraft in India.

The first private sector final assembly line for military planes in the country will involve the full development of a complete ecosystem, from manufacturing and assembling to testing, delivering, and maintaining the complete cycle of the aircraft.

Bharat Electronics and Bharat Dynamics, as well as private micro, small and medium enterprises will contribute to this programme.

The foundation stone for the facility was laid by PM Modi in October 2022.

PM Modi and PM Sanchez will lead a roadshow stretching up to 2.5 km from the airport to the Tata Advanced Systems facility. "On Monday morning, the two PMs will hold a joint roadshow along the route from the airport to the Tata Advanced System facility with cultural shows being organised en route," said Vadodara MP Hemang Joshi.

After inauguration of the complex, both the leaders will visit the residence of the erstwhile Baroda royal family, Laxmi Vilas Palace, where they will hold a bilateral meeting over lunch.

After visiting the Laxmi Vilas Palace, PM Modi will travel to Amreli at around 2:45 pm to inaugurate Bharat Mata Sarovar at Dudhala. At around 3 pm, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects of over Rs 4,800 crore at Lathi, Amreli, as per a PMO release.

