'I can't leave him...': Ratan Tata’s will ensures 'lifetime care' for his beloved dog Tito

Ratan Tata has in his will reportedly ensured lifetime care for his cherished German Shepherd, Tito — a rare gesture in India but one that perfectly captures the business icon’s deep compassion.

Tito, according to a Times of India report, will remain in the care of Tata’s longtime cook, Rajan Shaw, underscoring the bond Tata shared with both his pets and those close to him.

The industrialist’s estimated ₹10,000 crore estate will also benefit his foundation, family, and dedicated staff, ensuring his values continue to touch lives.

The story of Tata’s devotion to animals became well-known in 2018, when he declined a royal honor from King Charles III to stay by the side of an ailing dog. Tata was scheduled to receive a Lifetime Achievement award at Buckingham Palace from the then-Prince of Wales, recognizing his philanthropic contributions.

Businessman Suhel Seth, a close friend of Tata’s, shared that Tata was fully prepared to attend, even making headlines in the UK for the event. However, days before the ceremony, one of Tata’s dogs, either Tango or Tito, fell critically ill. Seth, who had already arrived in London, received 11 missed calls from Tata. When he returned the call, Tata simply said, “I can’t leave him and come.” Despite Seth’s urging, Tata remained firm, canceling his trip to stay by his dog’s side.

The decision left a deep impression on King Charles, who reportedly said, “That’s a man. That’s the man Ratan is. That’s why the House of Tata is so great and why it keeps doing well.” The king’s words echoed the admiration of many, recognizing Tata’s deep personal integrity and unwavering priorities.

Tata’s love for animals went beyond personal sentiment; it fueled his last major project—the Small Animal Hospital of Mumbai (SAHM). Launched earlier this year, SAHM offers advanced medical care, including ICUs and diagnostic services, for critically injured animals. Tata’s inspiration for the hospital came from his own experience, after flying one of his dogs to the U.S. for joint surgery only to find timely treatment was unavailable locally. The hospital now stands as a lasting testament to his compassion, offering 24/7 emergency care and specialized treatments for animals.

According to The Times of India, Tata’s will also provides for his family members, including his brother, Jimmy Tata, and half-sisters Shireen and Deanna Jejeebhoy. His loyal staff, such as cook Rajan Shaw and butler Subbiah, are also included. Tata’s generosity toward them was well-known; he would often bring back designer clothes for Shaw and Subbiah during his travels, reflecting the deep personal bonds he formed with those closest to him.